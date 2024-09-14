Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Position Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,727 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Arch Resources worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 286,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,397,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

