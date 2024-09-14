Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $15,445,930 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $297.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $300.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Barclays initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.82.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

