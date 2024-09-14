AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $109,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

