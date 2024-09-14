Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,555 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,089,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

