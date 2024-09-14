BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

