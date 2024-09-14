Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.83% of Burlington Stores worth $127,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $277.54 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.31. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

