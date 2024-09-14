Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

