Caprock Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

