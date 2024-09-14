Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $411.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

