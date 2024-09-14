Choreo LLC Invests $759,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.