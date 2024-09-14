Choreo LLC Takes $868,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

