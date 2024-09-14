Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.