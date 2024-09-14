Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,580 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $132,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

