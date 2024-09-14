COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of COPT Defense Properties worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.