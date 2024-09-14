Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,030 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Corteva by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,950,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,733 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

