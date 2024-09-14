D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 602.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 89,687 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $194.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

