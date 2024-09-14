Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 645 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,670,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,196,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $326,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,935,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,215,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,149,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $169.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

