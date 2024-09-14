Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.27.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.