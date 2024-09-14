Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,595,000 after buying an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,740,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,860,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.