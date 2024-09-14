Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $379.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $385.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.35.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

