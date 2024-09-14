Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $427.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

