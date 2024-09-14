Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152,498 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,404,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 470,987 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

