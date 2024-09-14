Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

