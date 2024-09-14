DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

DXCM stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.