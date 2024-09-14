Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

