Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

