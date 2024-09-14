Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

