Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

