Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

