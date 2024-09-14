First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,370 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.07% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $87,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

