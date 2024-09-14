FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of FE stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

