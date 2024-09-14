Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,800 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

