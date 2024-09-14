Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,160.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $715,135.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,160.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,997 shares of company stock valued at $68,517,631. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

DDOG stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 341.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

