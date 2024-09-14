Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,664,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.21. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

