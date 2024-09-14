Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

