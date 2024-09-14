Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.10 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,754,000 after buying an additional 453,657 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARES opened at $147.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779,315 shares of company stock worth $109,487,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

