Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $201,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.