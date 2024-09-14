Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Genuity Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

