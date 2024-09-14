Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.57 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $182,739,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.13 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.