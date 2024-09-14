Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.77 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 132.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Amcor by 38.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

