Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.95 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

