Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.17 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.6 %

RACE stock opened at $469.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.46. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.