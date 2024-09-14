Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HP were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 859,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

