Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,793 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 735.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

