Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average of $259.84. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.