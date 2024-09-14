Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

