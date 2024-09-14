Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 9.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $220.15 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

