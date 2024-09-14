Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 18,400 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Waste Connections by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,438,000 after acquiring an additional 630,685 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

