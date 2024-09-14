Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 8,400 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

CBOE stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

