Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $404.63 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.87 and a 200-day moving average of $387.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.88.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

